Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Dental care can be expensive. Especially for those who don't have insurance. That's why a non-profit group is bringing dentists from across the state to Corpus Christi this weekend to provide free dental work for anyone who wants it.

It's a mobile clinic called the Texas Mission of Mercy, and their goal is to provide healthy smiles.

Dentist Derek Chang encourages his patients to stay on track when it comes to their teeth and oral health. He knows many people in the community don't seek the care they need because of financial constraints or even a busy schedule.

"Especially after Harvey, they haven't had time to themselves and haven't been able to take care of their teeth and oral health. When the Texas Dental Association came to Corpus and said, 'We want to do an event,' we wanted to step up and organize this and get it together," Chang said.

Texas Mission of Mercy will be holding the free clinic at the Del Mar College West Campus, and people are expected to line up early.

"We're going to have 30-40 chairs running nonstop from 5 a.m.-5 p.m.," Chang said.

Over 200 dental professionals from all over the state will volunteer their time as a way of giving back.

"We will see hopefully 600-800 patients," Chang said.

The nonprofit holds the clinic every year in different locations throughout the state, but this is the first time in a decade the event has been back in Corpus Christi.

"We're not doing anything comprehensive, but if someone has a toothache or knows they need a filling, we will be doing extractions, cleanings, root canals, things like that," Chang said.

Chang knows for many families the service will be a Godsend.

"We'll have food and water for folks, and they just need to show up and get seen," Chang said.

If you would like to attend, the free service will be available Friday and Saturday. According to organizers, it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

See below or click here for a map of parking for this weekend's event:

