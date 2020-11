The clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 10 the Texas Medical Association will be hosting a free flu shot clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The clinic will take place at Mission 911 located on 911 Park Avenue.

Sponsors of the clinic include the Nueces County Medical Society Alliance and H-E-B.

