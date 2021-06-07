x
Nutrition Team at Flour Bluff ISD hosts mobile meal program for students

The school district is doing their part to make sure students have something to eat this summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite Tuesday's rain, the Flour Bluff Independent School District's Nutrition Team held their Hornet Mobile Meals Program at Martha's Vineyard mobile home community.

The program allows any student under 18 to grab a free breakfast and lunch.

Kim Sneed with the district said 49-percent of their students rely on free or reduced lunches.

"We are also serving 150 students every day in our high school cafeteria so it's a pretty big need in our community and that's why we decided to expand the program and come out to where the students are and meet them in their neighborhood," Sneed said.

