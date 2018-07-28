CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — A picture's worth a thousand words and that's why a Houston-based organization help restore damage photos in Aransas county.

The Texas Photo Renovators, offered a free service to digitally restore photos damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Ashley Taylor, one of the volunteers, says it feels good being able to restore some of these memories to those who lost everything.

“You pass down photos through generations and through families, I mean I could be showing my kids one day pictures of my grandparents that they'll never get to meet, but they can see these people and they can know who the stories relate to,” Taylor said.

The photos are restored digitally and the files are then returned to the owner with their original photo.

The restoration process can take up to 6 months.

