CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're out celebrating New Year's Even and decide to do some drinking, there are a couple services being offered that can help make sure you aren't doing any driving.

Apollo Towing's annual No Excuses campaign is one of those services. If you live in Corpus Christi, Robstown or Portland, you can get a free tow home. All you need is your driver's license and keys.

Don't need a tow but can use a ride home? Green-N-Go Cabs will also be providing free rides to the community on New Year's Eve. From 9 p.m. Tuesday-3 a.m. Wednesday, Green-N-Go Cabs will provide free rides home. Each of their vans can fit up to six passengers, and their cars can fit four.

