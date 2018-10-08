Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Starting on Saturday the City of Corpus Christi is providing a new free service to residents.

Solid Waste Department will be setting up sandbag stations where people can fill bags with sand as a preventive measure during storm season.

The first sandbag event will be held at Bill Wit Park.

According to the City, after assessing extreme weather conditions along the coastal bend sandbags are something people could use more of for their life.

With the help of five different agencies, the Solid Waste Department decided the sandbagger with their best idea.

To operate the sandbag machine, all residents will have to do is grab a woven bag and start dispensing sand into the sack.

The City said one person could get up to six bags of sand.

Billy Delgado, emergency management coordinator, said residents don't want to wait until a major hurricane strikes to get a sandbag they should take a preventative measure.

"Remember, we also get flooding through the year. Get your sandbags now, and you'll be able to use them during any major rain event we might have, so we encourage everybody to do that," Delgado said.

If you can't make Saturday's event you can go to the J.C. Elliot Collection Center on Wednesdays If residents do plan on getting sandbags, it's recommended to bring a friend because the bags can weight up to 50 pounds each.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII