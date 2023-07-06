Free sandbags available at distribution events across Corpus Christi

Pre-filled sandbags will be given out Saturday, June 10 and again Sunday, June 17.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents can get some help preparing for hurricane season by picking up some free sandbags thanks to the City of Corpus Christi and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

Pre-filled sandbags will be given out Saturday, June 10 and again Sunday, June 17. Each car can get up to seven free sandbags at the events.

Sandbags, when used correctly, can help provide a temporary barrier from floodwaters.

The first event is on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until all sandbags have been distributed.

Waldron Field (3746 Waldron Road)

The City Service Center on Civitan (5352 Ayers Street)

The second event is on Sunday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until all bags have been distributed.

Residents can pick up sandbags at:

West Guth Park (9700 Up River Road)

The City Service Center on Civitan Drive (5352 Ayers Street)

Drivers are asked to have a clear area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to store the sandbags. Drivers and passengers must remain inside their cars while sandbags are being loaded.

