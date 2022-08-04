Smoothie King offering a free smoothie to Corpus Christi ISD students

CCISD students will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Angel Food smoothie on the first day of school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer break ending for thousands of kids, Smoothie King wants to celebrate Corpus Christi ISD's first day of school by giving a free smoothie to students.

All CCISD students will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Angel Food smoothie at two local Smoothie King locations on Tuesday, August 9th.

The two locations that are offering a free smoothie to students are at 5366 McArdle and 5017 Saratoga Blvd.

"The first day of school is traditionally about creating healthy routines," a press release from the company said. "We want to help your Lil Angel RULE THE DAY and achieve these habits by providing them with a purposefully blended smoothie with flavors they’ll love."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.