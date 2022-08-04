Smoothie King offering a free smoothie to Corpus Christi ISD students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer break ending for thousands of kids, Smoothie King wants to celebrate Corpus Christi ISD's first day of school by giving a free smoothie to students.
All CCISD students will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Angel Food smoothie at two local Smoothie King locations on Tuesday, August 9th.
The two locations that are offering a free smoothie to students are at 5366 McArdle and 5017 Saratoga Blvd.
"The first day of school is traditionally about creating healthy routines," a press release from the company said. "We want to help your Lil Angel RULE THE DAY and achieve these habits by providing them with a purposefully blended smoothie with flavors they’ll love."
RELATED: CCPD hosts Operation Safe Return to provide students with necessary supplies, safety information
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Aransas Pass Police kill man after kidnapping, car chase, shootout
- Harbor Bridge developer still not commenting on TxDOT order to halt construction
- 'It's incredible': Family of Selena talks new music from the Queen of Tejano on Good Morning America
- Corpus Christi family looks for answers after father of two was found dead inside burned SUV in San Antonio
- Corpus Christi LGBTQ+ community concerned stigma will grow as monkeypox virus spreads
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.