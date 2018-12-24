CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — If alcohol is part of your celebrations this holiday season, you have a couple of options to make sure you get home safe.

Apollo Towing is joining forces with La Palmera Mall, L&F Distributors and area law enforcement to provide free tows and rides home for those who might overindulge over the holidays.

The program began Friday and runs through New Year's Day. It's available in Corpus Christi, Portland and Robstown.

Another option available on New Year's Eve is a free ride from Green-N-Go Cabs. They have joined forces with Andrews Distributing Company to make sure you can get home safe.

Green-N-Go cabs will be picking up people, no questions asked, any time between 9 p.m.-3 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

