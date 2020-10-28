The clinics are for students who are behind on their shots needed to attend school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All high school and middle school students who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations can receive them for free Wednesday or Thursday at one of several clinics.

The South Texas Family Planning Agency will be administering immunization shots to all CCISD middle and high school students who are delinquent on their immunizations.

The immunizations will be of no cost to the parent.

This is an opportunity for students to avoid being dropped from enrollment due to non-compliance of immunizations.

Parents or guardians will need to be present and provide a shot record or copy of a letter from their campus nurse verifying the immunizations needed.

Here are the locations and times of the clinics:

Wednesday, October 28 , 9 a.m. – 11 a.m . – Roy Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd.

, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m – Roy Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Cunningham Middle School at South Park, 2901 McArdle

Thursday, October 29, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Harold C. Kaffie Middle School, 5922 Brockhampton St

