Freedom Festival at Kolda Elementary Saturday to honor local fallen Hero

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The legacy of fallen Marine CPL Zachary Kolda will be honored this weekend with a freedom festival taking place at the very school named after the hero.

The Kolda Freedom Festival will be held at the elementary school on Rodd Field Road near Airline.

This is the first time the patriotic carnival is taking place in two years because of the pandemic. There are many pictures of the Marine throughout the school to help tell his story.

Zachary Kolda was a graduate of King High School who was killed in Iraq back in 2004.

Administrators said it's important for students to know about the hero and his sacrifice for our freedoms here at home.

"Zachary's mom recently spoke to our bloom club girls and shared stories about him, when he was growing up and just how much he cared about school," said Zonia Lopez, Principal of Kolda Elementary.

Members of the PTA spent time preparing for the celebration. They said people can expect everything from carnival rides, games, food, trucks, even a silent auction, cake walk and much more.

"Feels fantastic, started planning it in 2020 and it was suppose to happen at the end of March and that's when the world happened," Christie Roberts Kolda PTA president. "We are just super excited to get back. Now we are just hoping that Alan Holt gives us a great forecast for tomorrow."

The Kolda Freedom Fest is taking place Saturday April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the elementary school.

