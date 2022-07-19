Freer community remembers deer hunting legend, business man Leonel Garza

He was known as the "legend" of Muy Grande and always a hunter's friend. More than that, he was known as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you had family in Freer or were just passing through, there's no doubt you probably met this special man.

Leonel Garza was a kind, giving and welcoming heart to the Freer community.

He was known as the "legend" of Muy Grande and always a hunter's friend. More than that, he was known as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

His family posted on Muy Grande's Facebook page over the weekend to announce his passing.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of the Legend of the Muy Grande, Mr. Leonel MUY Garza. His... Posted by Muy Grande on Saturday, July 16, 2022

In 2019, 3NEWS caught up with the Muy Grande family on how the business, which is home to the very first deer contest in the U.S. founded in 1965 has captured the interest of celebrities.

The family has always attributed their faith to the business success. To see more information regarding Garza and the legacy he left behind, click here.

