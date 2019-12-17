FREER, Texas — The Freer Independent School District is making an effort to recruit more employees for the new year and entice them to have a long career with the district.

The superintendent has announced a new matching retirement plan for all staff members and said it is the only one of its kind in the Coastal Bend.

Freer ISD has a little less than 800 students, and a little more than 100 employees. While the number of students remains steady, Freer ISD Superintendent Conrad Cantu said retaining staff is difficult.

"The board of trustees and I wanted to come up with a competitive attractive compensation plan that was going to be unique and hopefully attract potential employees," Cantu said.

Cantu said this is how it works: If you are a teacher and invest in your retirement, Freer ISD will match up to $100 of that every month, and if you hold an auxilliary position like a custodian, you only have to invest $50 a month and the distrcit will still match $100.

Cantu said that's the part that will attract employees.

Now, to ensure that they will stay, Cantu said they must work for the district for at least four years to reap 100-percent of the benefits.

Cantu said this will also fix another problem that is starting to become more common.

"A lot of teachers are having to go back to work after their retirement simply because they can't afford to stay retired," Cantu said.

All Freer ISD employees will be briefed on the plan Wednesday and can sign up come January.

