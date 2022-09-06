Freer Mayor cleared of election wrongdoing

Freer Mayor Arnold Cantu will now be hitting the campaign trail free of the distraction. His Republican opponent in November is 24-year-old Ruben Martinez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freer Mayor Arnold Cantu recently was declared the winner in a courtroom over alleged issues in the Democratic Primary for race for Duval County Judge.

Cantu won the Democratic Primary runoff election for seat, but Alberto Martinez challenged the result in court.

Martinez claimed that Cantu's wife Edna used her position as the Democratic party chairman in Duval County to help her husband win. Martinez claimed that mail-in ballots were tampered with.

He thought he'd won by five votes but the mail-in ballots ended up changing that total to where he lost by four.

Tuesday, San Patricio retired district judge Joel Johnson held a five hour hearing on Martinez' claims. Cantu said nothing was found to be true and he's now working to win the November election.

"He made a lot of accusations that weren't correct and today was our day in court and we prevailed," Cantu said. "None of the allegations he came forward with, they were false. Nothing he could prove, He could prove nothing wrong that we had done illegal."

Cantu will now be hitting the campaign trail free of the distraction. His Republican opponent in November is 24 year-old Ruben Martinez.

He claims that he's the youngest active county judge candidate in the state.

