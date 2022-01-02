Freezin' for a reason: Polar Bear Plunge to support Special Olympics

The plunge will happen Saturday morning, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at Water's Edge Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold weather lovers: here is an event for you!

The Polar Bear Plunge is coming up and will help support around 60,000 Special Olympics athletes across the great state of Texas.

The plunge will happen Saturday morning, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at Water's Edge Park.

Proceeds from the plunge go toward providing year around sports training and competition, health and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in Texas.

Family-friendly costumes are always welcome, but no wetsuits are allowed.

Another plunge was held recently to support ALS research.

"It's awesome because you know you're supporting a good cause and it's fun,” participant Bess Spoor said. “It's cool to get together with people and you know you're helping people and it's socializing, it's great.”

