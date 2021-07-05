ArtWalk returns to downtown Corpus Christi

The vendors will start up at 5:30 p.m. and be there until 9 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ArtWalk is officially back for the first in-person event, following a series of virtual walks because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's something many look forward to as it comes around each first Friday of the month.

For awhile, everything went virtual and even though it was still accessible to costumers, community members say there's nothing like being face-to-face.

While we're still in a pandemic, it's important to be mindful. Face coverings are recommended when you're outside and required when inside.

