Friday declared Ozone Action Day in Corpus Christi, air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared Friday, June 18, an Ozone Action Day for the City of Corpus Christi.

Ozone, sometimes referred to as smog, is a gas that is formed in the atmosphere when three atoms of oxygen combine.

People with lung disease such as asthma and those who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day may experience health effects, such as shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, headaches, nausea, eye, and throat irritation, and lung damage, a statement from the City of Corpus Christi said. These groups should reduce exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time spent outdoors.

Here are some tips to limit ozone formation:

Limit driving and idling; instead, carpool, combine errands, use public transportation, bike, or walk.

Refuel your vehicle in the late afternoon or evening, and don’t top off the tank.

Keep your vehicle maintained, including proper tire pressure.

Postpone yard work until after 6 p.m. Maintain your yard equipment, including changing the oil and replacing air filters regularly. Also, consider using tools without motors. Hand tools such as shears, edgers, and push reel mowers are lightweight, quiet, easy to use, and do not generate emissions.

Don’t burn yard waste.

Use paint and cleaning products with less or zero VOCs

For more information, go to https://www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html

