Harbor Bridge developer still not commenting on TxDOT order to halt construction

TxDOT has provided several broad statements, but has not said what issue they have with the overall design, nor what prompted those concerns or why now.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marks exactly two weeks since the Texas Department of Transportation halted construction on the main cable-stayed portion of the new Harbor Bridge due to "overall concerns" with the design.

3NEWS still has not heard from the developer of the $900 million project, Flatiron/Dragados.

Flatiron/Dragados again on Friday refused to comment on the construction stoppage, but did say they are in talks with TxDOT, something most would assume.

TxDOT shut down construction on July 15. Then on July 21, they said independent reviews had confirmed their concerns about the bridge's overall design.

The construction stoppage specifically affects work on the portion of bridge that will be over the water, which is approximately 1/8th of the entire design.

"We work hard to maintain productive relationships with all of our partners to deliver projects efficiently,” said TxDOT Chief Engineer Lance Simmons. “We cannot compromise on safety. We have been transparent and direct in sharing our concerns with FDLLC as well as our expectations on addressing these safety issues.”

TxDOT has not given a new estimated timeline for completion of the project.

