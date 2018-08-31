CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Friday morning rush hour traffic is being slowed on eastbound South Padre Island Drive following an accident. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. between Everhart and Staples on SPID.

A white truck was traveling eastbound when for some reason the driver lost control and the truck spun around facing the opposite direction.

The roads were slick after an early morning shower in the area. If you are traveling in the area, please use caution or find an alternate route.

