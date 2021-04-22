Friday second dose vaccine clinic moved to Greenwood Senior Center

The move is due to expected inclement weather on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District is moving its scheduled vaccine clinic on Friday from its office on Horne Rd. to the Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Dr., due to the possibility of severe weather.

This clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be a walk-thru clinic. The vaccine administered will be Moderna.

For anyone looking to receive their first or second dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Public Health District has on-going walk-thru clinics at La Palmera Mall, in the former Charming Charlie Store ,5488 South Padre Island Drive, and the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown.

