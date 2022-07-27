'Always enjoyed being around him': Friend of Sam Susser, founder of Laredo Taco Company shares testament to his memory

Sam Susser was buried in Dallas on Tuesday. His close friend and relative Richard Harris said Susser was an incredible business man who cared about the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sam Susser, the man who founded Stripes chain Laredo Taco Company and other businesses passed away on Sunday.

Richard Harris, the former administrator for the Children's Miracle Network at Driscoll Children's Hospital, was a relative and close friend of Susser.

Susser was buried in Dallas on Tuesday. Harris said Susser was an incredible businessman who cared a great deal about the Coastal Bend.

"Always enjoyed being around him. Appreciated people. And he did a lot for this community," Harris said, "but business wise his ethics were just unbelievable. The business that they built was just wonderful."

Harris said he knew Susser all his life and that 12 years ago he had a heart transplant. However, he was in poor health for a couple of months. Susser helped found the Susser Petroleum Company.

He adds one of the more notable stories about Susser involved a well known convenience store chain.

"In those days, and this was back in 1962 or so, 7-Eleven was only a convenience store. They were not in the gasoline business," Harris said. "Sam J. was hired to go to work for the Thompson family and he put them in the gasoline business. So he is the reason that the convenience stores are in the business."

Although he was born and raised in the Coastal Bend, Susser was buried in Dallas surrounded by family and friends.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.