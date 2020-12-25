Friends and family gather to remember loved ones lost in accident in Petronila

Thursday, December 24 friends and family of 31-year-old Amber Medrano and 23-year-old Jacqueline Espinosa came together downtown to remember their lives.



You may remember is was Saturday, December 19 when the two were traveling along FM 665 near Petronilla when another vehicle trying to pass hit them head on. That other driver was also killed in the crash. Two children were halo flighted to Driscoll Children's Hospital and very fortunately are expected to be okay.