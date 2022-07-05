Friends, family remember Corpus Christi man killed in motorcycle crash

A benefit will be held for Mykee Zavala at Dynamo Cycles in Corpus Christi next Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a local man who was killed following a motorcycle accident last week.

Mykee Zavala was on an adventure in the Hill Country and crashed his bike while out on a ride. Friends said he was sent to the hospital, and at first it seemed the wreck wasn't too traumatic, but his condition took a turn for the worse and he did not recover.

Zavala died as a result of his injuries. Now friends who knew him best are coming together to rally around his family. Close friend, Keith Allen, is organizing a benefit.

Allen said Zavala always gave back to the community and tried to lend a helping hand to anyone that was in need.

"He made sure he helped everybody and those folks that are behind me, including myself, resonate the same kindheartedness that Mykee instilled on a regular basis," Allen said. "He was a great example."

The benefit for Zavala will be happening at Dynamo Cycles in Corpus Christi next Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.