Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A young emergency room nurse had big plans for things ahead, but just before the New Year she was shot and killed.

Alexandra Winfree was only 21 years old.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is her boyfriend's ex.

Her friends called her Alex. She was known to them as a "go-getter". A resident of Mission, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, Alex moved to Corpus Christi to pursue her dreams and landed at TLC Complete Care.

"She was just a pleasant young lady. Had a goal," Director of Nursing Trish Brummett said. "She knew what she wanted in life."

Brummett, Alex's supervisor, said there was just something about her that stood out.

"She told us she wanted to be a nurse. So working here full-time, and I know she had another job she worked at, and she wanted to work her way through nursing school and after that wanted to be a doctor," Brummett said.

To say her coworkers loved her would be an understatement.

"She had a lot of goals. She wanted to excel in everything," said Odessey Ramos, her friend and coworker. "She wouldn't take less than the best either. She had a 4.0 GPA. That's something a lot of people don't know about this girl."

Ramos said Alex lived with her for a short time and they became like family.

"That woman didn't know her life," Ramos said. "If she really knew her the way we did, she would have never done it. She would have embraced her as well. She would have loved her like we all did, and this would have never happened."

Alex was a dreamer, with realistic dreams she knew she could accomplish. Maybe it was the discipline she learned growing up in a single-parent home, or the competitive nature she inherently embraced. Whatever the case, to those around her she was an amazing person.

"If you were to sit with her for just 10 minutes, you would have fell in love with her," Ramos said.

All of Alex's coworkers will be heading to the Valley on Saturday to say their final goodbyes.

