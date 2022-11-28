Friends say Kellie Herrin was 'happy and cheerful and grateful for life'

Misty Brown worked alongside Harris for two years while working at Sugarbakers, and said it's hard knowing she's gone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends and coworkers spoke with 3NEWS about the tragic loss of Kellie Herrin, 25, who was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday.

The shooting took place at the Shores Apartments in the 1500 Block of Ennis Joslin.

Jessica Corales was a close friend to Herrin, and said that her memory is something that she will never forget.

"Friend. That was her saying when she would call you. Friend. Good morning friend. How are you? And that's the way I'm going to remember her," she said.

Corales met Herrin in addiction recovery and soon became close friends. Herrin was shot and later died from her injuries last week after her family said she was trying to help another woman who was being attacked.

Senior Corpus Christi Police Department officer Travis Pace said that his department is still investigating the cause of the incident.

"It was a disturbance that escalated into a shooting and it's still actively being investigated. The suspect fled the scene and a few hours later officers were able to locate that individual and place him under arrest," he said.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Jose Garcia. He was arrested on multiple counts of aggravated assault, but charges were upgraded to murder on Friday after Harris died from her injuries.

Misty Brown worked alongside Harris for two years while working at Sugarbakers, and said it's hard knowing she's gone.

"She drew anybody and everybody to her. She was loud and boisterous and the girl never had a bad day. Ever. I somewhat envied that about her, is how happy and cheerful and grateful for life that she was," she said.

Another good friend, Patricia Anderson said Harris continues to support other women who are in recovery.

"She had a ripple effect that just touched so many people. I mean it's immeasurable, her impact in the world," she said.

Herrin's friends, who have started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, said she will help save nine lives with her organ donations and help more than 50 people with her skin and tissue donations.

"We're here to support them in any way that we can and help however we can. And this GoFundMe is definitely one of the ways that we're trying to help them," she said.

