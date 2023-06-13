1 dead, 3 injured when part of gym roof collapses at Friendswood HS, district says

Friendswood ISD officials said no students or staff members were involved. They said they were sending prayers to "the workers and their families."

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — One person died and three others were injured Tuesday when a roof collapsed at Friendswood High School.

The three who were injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not known.

In a statement, Friendswood Independent School District officials said part of the roof collapsed above the boy's gym "in the existing building within the current construction site" at the high school.

District officials said no students or staff was involved and that the campus would remain closed until further notice.

A previous statement from Friendswood ISD said they were sending prayers to "the workers and their families."

Here's the most recent statement:

"We are heartbroken to announce we have been informed by emergency personnel there were three transported to local hospitals and there is one confirmed fatality from the partial collapse of the roof above the Boy's Gym in the existing building within the current construction site at Friendswood High School. We ask that you continue to pray for all involved.