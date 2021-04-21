From one location to several: State of COVID-19 vaccines in Nueces County

On average, health officials said they are vaccinating about 350 a day at the mall location.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was just a few months ago when the only place residents could get a COVID-19 vaccine was at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

Residents would line up, often before dawn, only to be turned away because the vaccine supply had run out.

Fast forward to today and things in Nueces County have greatly improved. Not only is there a choice between the Fairgrounds and the American Bank Center, residents can also get vaccinated at the mall now.

"So we're still only at 20% vaccination, it's getting a little better each day," Dr. Kim Onufrak with the City-County Public Health District (CCPHD) said.

On average, CCPHD officials said they are vaccinating about 350 a day at the mall location.

"Its' been steady, you know obviously we would definitely like to see more of the population get vaccinated," Onufrak said. "We are still getting some hesitancy, just walking around the mall and talking to people, there's still is some hesitancy there, and so we would like to try to take care of that."

And by "taking care of that," Onufrak means answering any and all questions anyone who is hesitant to get vaccinated may have.

While age limits are currently set to 16 and up, Onufrak said she hopes that will change soon, too.

"Pfizer is available for 16 and up, hopefully here in the next month or few weeks we can open it up to 12 and up," Onufrak said.

