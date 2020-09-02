CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteering is good for both yourself and others, and this morning a few fine folks from a local bank were doing their part to give back.

Volunteers from the Frost Bank were out this morning working with Habitat for Humanity on building a new home.

The home was actually right across the street from Habitat for Humanity's Corpus Christi location on Lipan Street.

Mike Carrell, the president of Frost Bank, was one of the volunteers in this morning's event.

Carrell says his people enjoy the work they do when they volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

