Frozen JR. brought to life in theater performance

The play will continue to take place at the Harbor Playhouse through the end of June.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frozen JR. was brought to life in a theatre play at the Harbor Playhouse.

Many of the show's theatrical cast members were present at the play, including Elsa, Ana, Olaf, Hans, and Christoph.

The magical performance will go on through the end of June. It will feature all of the memorable songs from the animated film.

3NEWS spoke with some of the characters who did an excellent job keeping up with their part.

"When Christoph sticks up for Ana because he loves her, he doesn't want to spoil too much. Some people are team Hans, but we love Christoph," Rachael Salinas and Maddy Taylor explained. They played Christoph and Spence's mom in the play.

Now if the cold never bothered you anyway, you could check it out for yourself. Click here for tickets available for upcoming showtimes.

