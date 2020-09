Fans of Fuddruckers' burgers will be pleased to find out that the Corpus Christi franchise will be sticking around.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent news of the closing down of several Fuddruckers and Luby's restaurant locations had many wondering what that meant for franchises in and around the Coastal Bend.

Fuddruckers was pleased to announce Tuesday that locations in Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, Waco, and Corpus Christi will all remain open, as well as locations in Tulsa, OK, Farmington, MN and three in Albuquerque, NM.