The 43rd annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon kicks off Saturday morning and longtime participants know it's important to eat right before the big race.

A lot of work goes into reaching that finish line, and one of them is a proper diet.

Marcia Garza is a registered dietitian at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She also has taken part in long distance running, so she knows the do's and don't's for a race.

"Don't stay up all night. Get plenty of rest, and don't eat junky foods or drink things that are not going to nourish your body," Garza said.

There is a notion that eating tons of carbs the night before a race is the way to go, but Garza said otherwise. She said drink tons of water and have a balanced meal.

"Making half of your plate fruits and vegetables, a quarter of your plate whole grains or starchy foods like potatoes or bread, and lean proteins for the remainder of your plate," Garza said.

Garza also said lean food in the morning before a race is recommended so you don't get an upset stomach.

"Keep it low in fat. Reason being that's also going to mess up your digestion because you digest that food a little bit slower," Garza said.

During the event, runners like to carry different energy and hydrating gels; but Garza said that if you are just running a leg of the race, plenty of water should do the trick.

"If you're not going to be sweating heavily for 45 to 60 minutes, don't even bother with those," Garza said.

Staying hydrated after the run is equally important. Garza said to weigh yourself before and after the race and see how many pounds you lost.

"You want to drink three cups of water for every one pound lost, so following that will make sure you get hydrated so that you feel better sooner," Garza said.

Garza also said if you feel fatigued, nauseous or begin to get shaky during the run, stop and get assistance.

