Full Send Barbecue sees high demand in Downtown Corpus Christi

Their new location had a long line of customers on the sidewalk waiting to give it a try. It is the second soft opening after their first one last Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The owners of Full Send Barbecue held another soft opening for their business on Saturday.

Their new location in Downtown Corpus Christi saw a line of customers on the sidewalk waiting to give it a try. It is the second soft opening after their first one a week ago.

The first soft opening was a huge success with a line was wrapped around the corner, selling out in three hours. With around 300 orders last time, they had a goal to replicate the success.

"It was a blessing; I couldn't believe it. But, you know, when you have good food, they will come," Co-owner Andrew Pena said.

Pena started Full Send Barbecue in 2020. To overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic, he said he turned to social media to help promote the business.

After moving around to different locations, they are now building a permanent location on Taylor Street with the help of a business partner.

"I believe this is a first outdoor barbecue place, you know, and we're kind of bringing, like, Austin vibes to, to Downtown," Pena said.

Pena smokes the briskets while his girlfriend Desirae Hill, also co-owner, makes homemade sides. She said the sides are influenced by traditional Southern food and her Puerto Rican background.

Since the venue is outside, Pena said weather is a factor they are working to overcome. They are providing free water to everyone waiting in line and have plans to provide shade as they continue to build.

Hill said she was happy to see how many people came last weekend.

"We had the line all the way to mesquite street, it was great. I know it's super hot and we're just super grateful that people, like, came out to be a part of it," Hill explained.

There are currently pit masters in training and Pena said they want to bring a new generation of barbecue to Corpus Christi.

Danny Ingersoll and his wife Carolyn Ingersoll were the first ones in line for the second soft opening on Saturday. He spoke with 3NEWS and said he's known Desirae for years.

"She's had countless barbecues in my backyard, now it's time for us to return the favor and try her barbecue," Danny Ingersoll said.

They both said they think new business there will be good for the community.

"I think it'll be good for downtown," Carolyn Ingersoll said.

Pena said he is targeting mid-September for their grand opening. They plan to add more turf, an upstairs area, live music, and more.

Until then, they will have soft openings every Saturday, eventually opening Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until they sell out.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!