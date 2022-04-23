Fulton community gathered for a chili cook-off fundraiser with a twist

Leadership Aransas County sponsored the chili cook-off to raise funds for their project this year to construct a pavilion for the County's 4H Club.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chili and goats made a unique duo as part of a special fundraiser that happened in Fulton, Saturday afternoon.

Leadership Aransas County sponsored the chili cook-off to raise funds for their project this year to construct a pavilion for the County's 4H Club. Gil Perez told 3NEWS, "Our local 4H organizations, they don't have a place for their animals, so this is a start for them to build something for the future."

The event was free to the public, and had a wacky addition to what most would expect at chili cook-off... goat poop bingo!

For those who are unfamiliar, goat poop bingo is played by picking a square inside of a goat pen, and winning a prize if the goat poops inside of that chosen square.

As for donations, a generous anonymous donor is matching amounts up to $10,000 dollars of profit from the event. If you are interested in future events or making a donation, learn more here.

