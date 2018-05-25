Jannet Bardwell and her two teen grandchildren had to move to Arkansas after their trailer home in Fulton, Texas, was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.

Now they can finally move home thanks to the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group.

Bardwell and her family received a brand new manufactured home from the nonprofit group on Friday. To sweeten the deal, the Coastal Bend Food Bank made sure their pantry and refrigerator were both full for the family when they move in.

Fulton Mayor Jimmy Kendrick was there Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new home along with members of the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

