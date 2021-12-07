Fulton Fishing Pier rebuild finished after being destroyed during Hurricane Harvey

The iconic Fulton Fishing Pier has been rebuilt and is welcoming visitors to the Texas coast.

FULTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from January 21, 2021.

The Fulton Fishing Pier is back open to the public!

The pier was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, a devastating blow to both local and visiting anglers.

“This project marks the final step for our town in recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey,” said Fulton Mayor Kelli Cole. “We appreciate Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation’s commitment to the Texas coastal communities affected by the hurricane, and we are immensely grateful to YETI and the Sid W. Richardson Foundation for the private funds that made this project possible. We invite all who love the Texas coast to come visit us and drop a line in the water from this spectacular new pier.”

The Fulton Fishing Pier is a significant community asset for Aransas County, serving as both a tourist attraction for visitors to the Coastal Bend region and as a recreational outlet for residents. The pier is the central feature of the popular Fulton Beach Park, and its strategic location is an important economic driver for local businesses.

The hurricane washed away several sections of the pier and structural damage to what remained made repairing it impossible. The new pier was rebuilt on the same footprint but with enhancements including a new covered weather pavilion and upgraded LED fishing lights. The new pier is also ADA accessible.

“The beautiful waters of the Texas gulf coast are renowned for their fishing spots and Rockport and Fulton have been angling destinations for decades,” said Paulie Dery, Vice President of Marketing at YETI. “We were eager to support the rebuilding efforts of the iconic Fulton Pier and are thrilled visitors and local anglers are being welcomed back.”

The town of Fulton secured funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the $2 million project and enlisted the help of Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) to spearhead the process and raise the 10 percent non-federal match. Thanks to generous private support from YETI and the Sid W. Richardson Foundation, construction of the pier got underway last fall.

In addition to the Fulton Fishing Pier, TPWF has supported Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts up and down the coast. TPWF also secured $1.5 million to help restore Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Coastal Fisheries Division resources, including fish hatcheries, research vessels, boat barns, and equipment storage areas.

“We love the Texas coast and are grateful to YETI, the Sid W. Richardson Foundation and many other generous individuals and organizations for supporting Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts,” said TPWF Executive Director Susan Houston. “We’re happy to see things getting back to normal for our friends in Fulton, and we join the mayor in inviting anglers to check out the new pier.”

