Fulton Pier sees return of tourists, residents alike after final restoration

ROCKPORT, Texas — After years of rebuilding since Hurricane Harvey, the Fulton Fishing Pier was finally restored. The 1,200-foot pier is once again a fish catching haven.

Fishermen such as Rodolfo Loya Jr. were happy to make the drive to return to the pier.

“We’re visiting from Austin, Texas. We came down here because we hear a lot of good things about it,” Loya said.

The pier was able to reopen thanks to around $2 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In addition to the grant from FEMA, the pier also received 10-percent matches from organizations such as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

With the help of those donations fishermen were able to come back and show their appreciation.

“They love it,” said Brittney Ayers, Fulton Fishing Pier Manager. “They just boast about how beautiful it is. All the hard work that was put into it.”

Ayers said that the dedication and hard work put into the pier reconstruction has resulted in increased business.

“We have people coming down from San Antonio, Dallas and everything, calling, asking when it was open, and it finally did open,” Ayers said.

Fulton Mayor Kelli Cole said the pier is a popular community attraction that manages to bring in residents and tourists alike to enjoy its beauty.

“People come out and walk in the mornings as well. So everyone’s really excited about being able to use the facility, to use the pier again,” Cole said.

