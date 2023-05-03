Fulton's Oyster fest comes to a record breaking end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Record breaking crowds this weekend at Fulton's Oyster Fest.
Families and friends of all ages enjoyed oysters, carnival rides and all around a good time.
The weather over the weekend was an extra push on getting people outdoors for the unique oyster-filled event.
The Oyster Fest kicked off Thursday and while all the fun has come to an end, the event leaves a positive impact on the Fulton volunteer fire department.
Oyster Fest Treasurer, Stephanie Newsom spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Every first responder in the fire department are volunteers in this area. We have 3 different departments. The community comes out to buy the beer, and the oysters actually gives us money back to help continue to provide for them."
All food booths at the oyster fest were from non-profits, including local churches who give back to the Fulton community year-round.
