'Wings Rescue Center' will be holding a fundraiser for bird rehabilitation in Rockport

Attendees will have the opportunity to play golf and eat a great meal while helping the non-profit.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Wings Rescue Center will be holding a huge fundraiser Monday, April 4th in Rockport to raise money for rehabilitating birds.

The rescue center is a non-profit in Rockport, located on West 3rd, that relies on donations to care for the hundreds of injured birds it treats each year.

Unfortunately, it has been several years now that the organization has been unable to host a large fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees will have the opportunity to play golf and eat a great meal while helping the non-profit by participating in the "Wing Ding Golf Tournament" and "Wing Swing Dinner Fundraiser."

Alex Schaefer, who is helping put on the fundraiser, shares details about the upcoming event, "We need a lot, a lot of funding, a lot of help. You can go out and have fun. You can have a dinner. The wingding is a dinner, and you can buy a table - it's $100 a person, or $700 a table. You can come out and enjoy some great times with golf. There will be fun, games, and prizes."

You can check out the organizations Facebook page to donate or take part in the event.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.