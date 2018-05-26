It's a disease that doesn't have a cure, but can be managed.

Parkinson's Disease affects the nervous system and causes visible tremors in a patient.

The Coastal Bend Parkinson's Support Group helps local individuals who live with the disease. They offer meetings and activities for members like the Rock Steady Boxing Program; a boxing event that's specialized for people with Parkinson's.

On Saturday, the group held a fundraiser for Parkinson's awareness, research, support and the boxing program. The Most Precious Blood Church hosted the event and activities included guest speakers, prizes, a silent auction and of course, food.

The group encourages individuals with Parkinson's Disease to join their boxing program. They practice at Corpus Christi Boxing from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M., Monday through Thursday.

