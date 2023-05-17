Fundraiser happening this weekend for victims of Aransas Pass shooting

Brandon Barboza and Xxavier Marchus were chefs at Roosevelt's. The restaurant will be selling lunch plates to raise money for the two funerals.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A fundraiser will be held this weekend for the two men who were found shot to death in an SUV near Aransas Pass.

The victims, Brandon Barboza and Xxavier Marchus, were both chefs at Roosevelt's at the Tarpon Inn in Port Aransas. They will hold a fundraiser this Sunday, May 21, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. to help pay for their funerals. King Ranch Chicken plates will be available for $20, with 100% of the funds going to the families of the victims.

"They were great workers, amazing people. We joked every single day," the manager at Roosevelts previously told 3NEWS about the victims.

The two best friends formerly worked together across the street at Tortuga's Saltwater Grill before going over to Roosevelt's.

"They came in a bundle, you know, buddies and brothers, that's what they say," she said.

Maurice Sample, 30, was later arrested for the murders, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. Sample worked with the two victims, Rivera said, and left Aransas Pass the morning of the shooting. He was later found in Maryland.

