FREER, Texas — On Sunday, August 11th, members of the Freer community will be hosting a barbeque fundraiser at the Buckaroo Inn, S. Norton Ave. across Freer High School.

The fundraiser is to help the family raise money to bring the bodies back to the U.S. from the Turks and Caicos.

Houston residents, Irma Barrera and Roy Perez, who were originally from Freer were reportedly swimming with their 15-year-old daughter and two others on Monday, August 5th, when the water came rough causing them to drown, along with another man.

