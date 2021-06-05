Funds approved for Bob Hall Pier to be demolished, rebuilt

The pier was severely damaged during Hurricane Hanna.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction of a brand new Bob Hall Pier has cleared one of the last major hurdles to becoming reality.

County commissioners approved the sale of $50 million in certificates of obligation bonds. $18 million of that total will go towards the demolition and reconstruction of Bob Hall Pier.

The county is having to cover the cost associated with Bob Hall Pier because the federal government has still not signed off on its hurricane damage claims concerning the pier.

”We are still hoping that FEMA will do the right thing and help us out because they should but we couldn’t just sit by and wait and so we did this as fast as we could and now we have a funding source so we can really go hard from now on.," Commissioner Brent Chesney, Nueces County, said.

Commissioner Chesney also tells 3 News that he’s asked if there’s any way to re-purpose the pier material once it’s demolished. His idea is to see if that material could be used as an artificial reef.

