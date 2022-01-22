Funeral services for Adalia Rose Williams held Sunday in Austin

The social media star died at age 15 on Jan. 12. She had a rare genetic condition called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, which causes premature aging.

AUSTIN, Texas — Funeral services for Adalia Rose Williams, an Austin-area social media star, were on Sunday, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Adalia Rose, 15, died on Jan. 12 surrounded by her family. She had a rare genetic condition called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, which causes premature aging.

"January 12, 2022 at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves," a post on her Instagram page read.

Adalia Rose had almost 3 million YouTube subscribers and 475,000 Instagram followers, according to the Statesman.

She grew up Central Texas, but her family had recently moved to San Antonio to afford a house there, the report said.

The funeral was held at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress Ave. in Austin, on Sunday at 2 p.m. The family is asking for social distancing because of COVID-19, per the Statesman. Flowers and cards can be sent to the funeral home. The funeral was also shown on her social media sites.

To read the full report, visit the Austin American-Statesman's website.