BEEVILLE, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been made for the victims of a tragic railroad crossing accident that happened Saturday in Mathis, Texas.

Visitation will be held for 12-year-old Aiden Posada, eight-year-old Jacoby Posada and five-year-old Aubree Galle from 4-9 p.m. Thursday at the Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel in Beeville, Texas, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the New Life Church in Beeville, Texas. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery.

All three children were killed Saturday when the car they were riding in was struck by a train at a railroad crossing near Mathis. The two boys died at the scene and the five-year-old girl was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead the following day.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but has since been released and is expected to be okay.