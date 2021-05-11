Funeral arrangements for fallen Kingsville officer have been made

The funeral for fallen Kingsville officer Sherman Benys will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas.

Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m.- 9 p.m. with the rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at Turcotte Piper.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas.

