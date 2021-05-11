Funeral arrangements for fallen Kingsville officer have been made

x
The funeral for fallen Kingsville officer Sherman Benys will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas.
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been made for the fallen Kingsville officer Sherman Benys. 

Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m.- 9 p.m. with the rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at Turcotte Piper.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas.

