Funeral procession for border patrol agent made its way from Kingsville to Nederland on Friday

Antonio Cortez Sanchez died on Aug. 9 at the age of 48.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vehicles made their way down Hwy. 77 Friday as residents lined the street and watched U.S. Border Patrol agents and DPS Troopers, as well as Refugio police and county deputies, escort the hearse carrying 17-year veteran agent Antonio Cortez Sanchez.

Refugio County Sheriff Raul "Pinky" Gonzales said that his department has gotten to know Border Patrol agents better as they try and combat illegal immigration in Refugio county.

"We got to know these people, know these supervisors so when there's a death, somebody dies either in my department or their department we kind of join in forces and get involved in processions or funerals," Gonzales said. “It's just a matter of respect.”

Sanchez will be buried tomorrow in Nederland near Beaumont.

