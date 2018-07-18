Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Friend, family members, and local dignitaries paid their respects to longtime Nueces County Justice of the Peace Robert "Bobby" Balderas Wednesday.

Balderas was laid to rest following a funeral service at Holy Family Catholic Church. He died last week after battling cancer.

Balderas was elected to his first term in 2003 and served Nueces County for 15 years.

