Funeral services being held Tuesday for man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals

Daniel Garcia was shot while U.S. Marshalls were trying to serve a warrant, officials with Texas DPS said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a vigil held for Garcia after the shooting.

Memorial services are being held Tuesday for Daniel Garcia, the man who was shot and killed by U.S. Marshalls in early October.

Visitation will be held at Trevino Funeral Home until 9 p.m., located at 3006 Niagara St. at Port. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m.

3News reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service, who confirmed that Texas Rangers are now investigating this shooting.

It is still unclear what the warrant was for and the moments that led up to the shooting. The shooting is still under investigation and as we learn more, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

