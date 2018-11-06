Public funeral services have began Monday in Brownsville, Texas, for the late Tejano legend Jimmy Gonzalez.

Dozens of fans arrived at the Brownsville Events Center to say their final goodbyes to Jimmy. Fans, friends and family members were invited to a public viewing that runs through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Gonzalez died from cardiac arrest Wednesday at a San Antonio hospital. His loved ones and bandmates from El Grupo Mazz took a moment to share some of his final words.

"He succeeded. That's what he set out to accomplish during his last few days. I saw that his health wasn't holding up and I said, 'Brother, you have to maybe, stop.' And he said, 'If I stop, this is what fuels me. This is what gives me life. If you take me away from the stage, I'm done,'" said Tommy Gonzalez, Jimmy's brother.

The public mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at S. Mary's Catholic Church in Brownsville, Texas.

