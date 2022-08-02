Funeral services have been set for longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal

The viewing will be on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services for South Texas leader Loyd Neal have been officially set. Neal was Mayor of Corpus Christi from 1997-2005. He was then Nueces County Judge from 2006-2018.

On Sunday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales posted to social media today that former judge Loyd Neal has passed away.

"Our family’s deepest condolences to the Neal family on the passing of former Mayor and County Judge Loyd Neal," Canales wrote on Facebook. "His contributions were many to our community and his impact felt in any room."

The service will be set at the performing arts center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., according to Nelda Martinez, former mayor of Corpus Christi.

Services are open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to attend if possible.

